Armchair travel made easy through series

Two polar bears are caught in the camera lens of Marnie and Ted Melnyk who were concealed in a giant tundra vehicle with a scientist guide. They present “Churchill in Polar Bear Season“ Travelogue for Grannies à Gogo on Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. at the Schubert Centre. (Marie and Ted Melnyk photo)

Due to growing popularity, a local travel series has grown into a new home.

The Grannies à Gogo series of four winter Travelogues have proven so popular that they will now be hosted in a new venue, the much more spacious Emerald Room at the Schubert Centre.

“The impressive 2018 season of four new destinations is the eighth season of these remarkable travelogues,” said Susan Fenner with Grannies à Gogo. “The first in the winter series focuses on the Polar Bears of Churchill, Manitoba on Friday, Jan. 12. The next looks at Myanmar/Burma on Friday, Jan. 19. The third travelogue explores the spectacle of Iceland on Friday, Jan. 26, and winding up the winter series we travel to Portugal on Friday, Feb. 2.”

Marnie and Ted Melnyk kick off this series with Churchill in Polar Bear Season, a week-long learning vacation at the Northern Studies Science Centre at Churchill, Manitoba.

“Throughout that time they had a scientist guide who gave daily informative talks about their wildlife research,” Fenner said. “They joined an international group of about twenty people who could interact with the research and, for example, helped with a seal count. While spending two days on giant tundra buggies, they successfully sought out and found polar bears and other wildlife, capturing them with their cameras.”

Another highlight included a helicopter ride over the Hudson’s Bay coast, viewing the tundra and polar bears with cubs. They will complete the presentation with a look at Inuit art, the culture, the history, and the community spirit.

In the second travelogue, Sue Harnett presents Myanmar/Burma and shares the complexity of this country’s past, present, and future, which is currently making headlines in international news.

“Sue shares her observations and experiences while touring this changing country, noting the underlying political climate where powerful and corrupt generals are in control and people are reticent to talk,” Fenner said. “Yet there is also a real feeling of optimism, since the first free election and the lifting of sanctions and of economic progress. She perceives bustling modern cities, lovely landscapes, opulent temples and Buddhist beliefs and traditions which are respected.”

The season’s third travelogue has the audience Warming Up to Iceland with Connie and Dudley deLeenheer.

“As the much quoted saying goes, ‘Nobody goes to Iceland for the weather,’ and they quickly found out why it is so popular as a tourist destination,” Fenner said.

“Iceland presents the opportunity to experience pure, unspoiled nature with very little in the way of human interference. They were fascinated by the gems of nature and the dramatically varied landscapes, some of which were very moonscape-like, where movies such as Star Wars and Interstellar have been filmed. Beautiful fjords and spectacular waterfalls provide diversity. Connie has a connection to Iceland since her great-grandparents were born there. She was impressed by the challenging life of people who lived in sod houses back in the day, yet they were resourceful and managed to get through their hardships with their daily phrase, ‘Everything will be all right.’ Iceland is a very old and awe-inspiring country and was home to the world’s first organized parliament.”

Rounding out the Winter Morning Travelogue series is Portugal – Where Old World Meets the New, seen through the photos and comments of Juve and Isabel Furtado.

“Beginning in Isabel’s native city of Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, they focus on sites of historical importance such as the impressive 1502 Jeronimos Monastery and the Belem Tower, both renowned for their magnificent architecture and interesting histories,” Fenner said. “Also catching attention are the irresistible Portuguese pasteis de nata or custard tarts like no other. They travel to the City of Porto, famous for its port wine, and to the coast of Algarve with its beautiful beaches and picturesque old towns.”

All the slide-show presentations are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Ave. Admission is $5 at the door. All proceeds directly support bereaved African grandmothers raising their orphaned grandchildren. Schubert Centre will have coffee/tea and cookies available by donation to the Schubert Centre. For more information about Grannies à Gogo: the Vernon – South Africa Connection, go to www.granniesagogo.com or e-mail granniesagogo@gmail.com.

Inle Lake fishermen in Myanmar have mastered a balletic balance as part of their traditional fishing technique. Sue Harnett presents “Myanmar/Burma” Travelogue for Grannies à Gogo Friday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. at the Schubert Centre. (Sue Harnett photo)

Hengifoss Waterfall in East Iceland, 128 meters high, features thin layers of red clay sandwiched between layers of basalt. Dudley and Connie deLeenheer present many awesome sights in “Warming Up to Iceland” Travelogue for Grannies à Gogo on Friday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. at the Schubert Centre. (Connie deLeenheer photo)