Counting down to the Great Backyard Bird Count

Naturalists around the world will take part in the 21st annual count

Claude Rioux

Special to The Morning Star

Show how much you care about birds by participating in the 21st annual Great Backyard Bird Count! Simply count birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more of the count days (Feb. 16 to 19, 2018) and report your sightings online.

Around the globe, tens of thousands of volunteers – of all ages and birding skill levels – will participate. If wintery weather keeps you indoors, you can count the birds outside your window!

This free, family-friendly event is fun, provides opportunities to learn about birds and connect with nature, and supports bird conservation. To learn more, visit the GBBC website or email Canadian coordinator Kerrie Wilcox at gbbc@birdscanada.org.

You may also be interested in the GBBC photo contest. Visit gbbc.birdcount.org to find out how to participate, and gbbc.birdcount.org/2017-photo-contest-winners/ to see some of last year’s top entries.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology with Canadian partner Bird Studies Canada.

Many Members of our local naturalist club, the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club, participate every year. Check out the website http://www.nonc.ca