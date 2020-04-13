Denim and Leather

Retro fashions in black and white photography

  • Apr. 13, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

Boulevard visits Mike’s British Repairs at Hillcrest Garage to take a trip back to the early ’90s. Bring on the retro leather, and denim with lighter washes, higher waists and wider legs.

Motorcycle jacket by Papillon ($229) and shorts by One Teaspoon ($115), both from Bia Boro.

Denim jacket by Guess ($108) from Hudson’s Bay; underwear ($15) and bralette ($13) by Calvin Klein from Winners; “Rolla’s East Coast Flare” high-rise, light-wash denim By Free People ($165) from Bia Boro.

Bralette by Free People ($69) and oversized denim long jacket by Muse Looks from Los Angeles ($166), both from Bia Boro.

Crop-top blouse ($38) from Topshop; slim, tapered jeans ($118) from Hudson’s Bay.

Denim dress by Topshop ($90) from Hudson’s Bay.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Ava Redpath, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Mike’s British Repairs at Hillcrest Garage. A huge thank you to Mike

and his staff for hosting our team for the day.

More photography from Darren Hull at his site here.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

FashionStyle

