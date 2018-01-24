(Photo submitted)

DIY solar energy projects at Schubert

Local expert shares projects using recycled materials

Solar energy technology is growing at an exponential rate.

With a goal of keeping Vernon residents informed, local expert John Barling will emphasize low technology for 20 DIY projects using recycled materials at the Schubert Centre Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Projects range from solar distillation, RV/cabin photovoltaics, showers, food dryers, ovens, greenhouses and even solar light in a jar. Bring your questions and enjoy.

Olga companies involved in solar construction will also be on hand.

“Solar energy technology is growing over 40 per cent per year worldwide, so let’s join the solar revolution,” Barling said.

