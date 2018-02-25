Suzanne Robert (right) presents a donation of $3,793.01 on behalf of her business, Voila Hair Studio & Spa to Sherry Demetrick (left) and Micki Materi, both with Vernon Women’s Transition House Society. The funds were raised during the annual Voila Christmas Dancing Light Show. (photo submitted)

Donations light up

The Voila Christmas Dancing Light Show benefits Vernon Women’s Transition House Society

  • Feb. 25, 2018 9:30 a.m.
It’s fair to say that Suzanne Robert and her husband love Christmas. They also love to give back to the community.

This year, their annual Dancing Christmas Lights display brought in more than $3,000 for the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society.

Every year, the front yard at Voila Hair Studio & Spa — which Robert runs from her home — is filled with thousands of lights which “dance” in time to music. The fundraiser has become a popular Christmas tradition for all ages, with cars parked across the street and tuning in their radios to listen to the holiday tunes.

The back yard is a also filled with lights along with dozens of artificial Christmas trees decorated for the season, where people are encouraged to stroll, take a selfie and enjoy a cup of hot apple cider.

Donations of non-perishable food items, along with $5 suggested donations, are collected for Transition House. This year, a total of $3,793.01 was raised.

