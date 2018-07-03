Evening Among Angels in Vernon raises $9,000

Elegant event supports parents who have lost an infant

Angels were singing…and laughing and dancing at Durali Villa recently.

An elegant fundraiser called An Evening Among the Angels drew an intimate crowd all dressed in white to the Old Kamloops Road venue (which was kept secret until the day of).

Raising funds in support of local families that have suffered the loss of an infant, attendees generously helped raise more than $9,000.

“Perfection,” is how organizer Marie Hayden described the event. “Fifty-six beautiful souls gathered together at one table to share dinner. We ate, we danced, we laughed and we raised money for an amazing cause.”

The venue, complete with white linens, tents and the gorgeous garden and rock backdrop was “spectacular,” said Hayden.

Guests were treated to a 100-mile dinner put together by Gum Tree Catering, with all the food donated by Rosebank Farms, Farm Bound and Zelaney Farms.

A balloon pop with diamond prize from JC Bradley Jewellers, a wine grab and a cake auction topped off the evening. Desserts were sponsored by The Fig Bistro, Intermezzo, The Arcadian Kitchen, Browns Social House, Red Bird Acupuncture, Gum Tree Catering, Cobbs, Susan and Cottons Chocolates.

“Just WOW! We could not have made this event happen without all of you,” said Hayden.

Check out more photos from the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/amongtheangelsvernon/

Next Years Evening Among The Angels dinner benefit will be Thursday, June 13, 2019.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.