Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about how to style one of the most popular clothing items, right now.

Kim XO will show you how to wear this must have piece that everyone is talking about on Instagram — the leopard print skirt.

This skirt has been popular for at least the last year says Kim Appelt. She says it took her a while to buy the print skirt but once she did she realized it was an amazing decision.

Kim will show you five different ways to style this skirt, from casual to dressy.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jennifer Schell moves from verbs to vines

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather update

Get the movies and the popcorn ready because it may be a wet weekend

Snake den startles Armstrong woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

Vernon players to feast on European hockey

Hudson Kibblewhite, 11, and Austin Seibel, 14, heading overseas for spring tournaments

Suspected Vernon drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside home on 39th Avenue Wednesday

‘I’m always grateful’: New liver gives Kelowna woman a fresh chance at life

B.C. liver transplant recipient is giving back to the community, after an organ donor saved her life

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Province concerned over allegations of Kelowna social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Dart throwers take aim at BC title in Vernon

Army and Navy Club hosts provincial dart championships Saturday; home team looking to repeat title

Most Read