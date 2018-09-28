Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about how to shop online like a professional.

Kim Appelt walks you through how to shop online for your body type and choose the right outfits that will go with your closet.

She will take you step-by-step on what she does when she shops online for a client.

You can simple use your phone and find inspiring outfits at your finger tips, thanks to Kim.

Watch below to find out the best why to style yourself this fall.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim Xo every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

