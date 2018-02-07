Ice fishing inspires columnist’s recipes

I was watching ice fishermen on the lake recently and they inspired me to try some different fish recipes.

Both recipes are great for a quick meal during the winter carnival.

Basil Lingcod Fillets

1-1/2 lbs. lingcod fillets

4 tsp. lemon juice, fresh or bottled

Salt, for sprinkling

Pepper, for sprinkling

24 thin tomato slices

2 tbsp. butter or hard margarine

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

2 tbsp. chopped green onion

1/2 tsp. dried sweet basil

1/8 tsp. salt

Grated Parmesan cheese, to sprinkle

4 lemon wedges, for garnish

Arrange fish fillets in single layer in greased 9 x13-inch pan. Sprinkle with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Layer tomato slices over fillets. Melt butter in frying pan. Add onion; sauté until soft. Add green onion, basil and 1/8 tsp. salt. Sprinkle evenly over tomato slices. Sprinkle lightly with cheese.

Cover pan with foil. Bake in 400 F oven for about 20 minutes until fish flakes easily when fork tested. Garnish with lemon wedges. Serves 4. Enjoy.

Crab Melt

1 large egg

1/3 cup salad dressing or mayonnaise

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. prepared mustard

1/8 tsp. hot pepper sauce

1 cup crabmeat (or 1 can 4.2 oz. drained, membrane removed

1 cup grated medium cheddar cheese

1/3 cup finely chopped celery

1 tsp. parsley flakes

3 green onion, thinly sliced

6 hamburger buns or English muffins, split, toasted and buttered

12 slices yellow cheese, cut round to fit buns

Paprika for sprinkling (optional)

Beat egg with spoon in bowl. Mix in next 4 ingredients. Stir in next 5 ingredients. Mix well.

Place bun halves on ungreased baking sheet. Spread with about 2 tbsp. of mixture. Top each half with a cheese slice and sprinkle with paprika, if using. Broil until bubbly hot and cheese is melted. This will only take 1 to 2 minutes.

Will make 1-1/2 cups filling for 12 bun halves.

Cathi Litzenberger is The Morning Star’s longtime food columnist, appearing every other Wednesday and one Sunday per month.

Civic Arena has played host to Vernon history

