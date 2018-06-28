JCI Vernon Lawn bowling tourney rolls out

Fundraiser this year for Food Action Society of North Okanagan

JCI Vernon and BDO Canada LLP have teamed up again to bring an exciting networking event to Vernon’s young professionals.

The third annual JCI Vernon’s Lawn Days of Summer delivered by BDO lawn bowling tournament will take place over three Wednesday evenings: Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The event is being held at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park.

Registration for teams is now open on Eventbrite; just search JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer.

BDO is the presenting sponsor for the tournament. They are strong supporters of local business and are happy to be working with JCI Vernon to give young professionals a way to socialize and network.

“BDO is pleased to partner with JCI Vernon once again to offer this extremely fun community event to young Vernon area professionals,” said Markus Schrott, BDO partner.

The event, now in its third year, offers participants three evenings of food, music, mingling and lawn bowls.

“We are looking forward to a full house in this unique and much-anticipated yearly event and are excited to see the teams come together and support a great local non-for-profit organization while having a blast with their friends and co-workers,” said Schrott. “We’re always open to looking at new organizations, events, and projects to support, and new ways to get involved in the activities our clients and employees care about — this event and cause fit that to a T.”

One of the mandates of JCI Vernon is to support the community, and through this year’s Lawn Days of Summer event, JCI will raise funds for an overlooked charity in Vernon.

The Food Action Society of the North Okanagan will benefit from the proceeds of this three-day tournament.

“We were bowled over to learn we had been chosen as this year’s recipient of the funds raised by this innovative community-building event,” said Food Action Society executive director and program manager Samara Sonmor.

“Our work is focused on local food security issues from field to table, promoting the concepts of growing, cooking and connecting. We work hard in the spring getting the gardens growing, and the Lawn Days of Summer tournament reminds us that warm summer afternoons should be spent outside connecting with friends, family, and food. We’re thrilled to be a part of this tournament that gets people out for some good old-fashioned summer fun.”

Entry to the tournament is $300 for a team of four. There will be fun games and tournament prizes for amazing items donated by local businesses. Registration is open. For more information, you can visit the JCI Facebook page.

“After an extremely successful event in 2017, I’m very excited to help present this fantastic social community event with JCI Vernon,” said Ute Cummings, event co-chair. “I strongly believe in helping our community and in the power of networking. The event has both, and as a bonus, we are helping the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club promote a fun and social game that’s in need of new players.

“The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club was thrilled to host the event again this year. They are happy to share their love for the sport with anyone who wants to get out on the pitch.”

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Jen Bailey at 778-212-5500.

