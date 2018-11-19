Massage fundraiser already making a difference

Vernon event already raised $500 for family battling throat cancer news

An unfortunate error still managed to make a difference for a Vernon family.

Jennifer Burton’s massage fundraising date was incorrectly published in The Morning Star. The event takes place Nov. 24 and 25. She is raising money to support her sister Jocelyn and Carlos Thomas and their two young children as Carlos battles throat cancer.

See: Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

“Though The Morning Star accidentally got my fundraising weekend wrong and said it was this weekend rather than next weekend, many people showed up at my clinic and were super understanding of the unfortunate error and still, (Saturday) I raised just over $500 for my sister and her family,” said Burton.

She was thrilled to hand the donation to her brother-in-law before he goes in for surgery on Tuesday.

“Please still stop by next weekend for the fundraising event! There will be baking tea and coffee. I look forward to seeing all of those of which signed up for the massage portion.

“Thanks again Vernon.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Just Posted

Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday

Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Vernon Magnums capture B.C. football title

Magnums edge Abbotsford Falcons 7-6 in B.C. 9-Man Atom Division championship

Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Massage fundraiser already making a difference

Vernon event already raised $500 for family battling throat cancer news

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Work closes Vernon sinkhole road

42nd Avenue closed until Dec. 3

JCI Alternative Gift Fair gives back

Annual event goes Saturday 10-2 at Schubert Centre

MP Mary Ng talks exports at Vernon Chamber event

Minister Ng was appointed Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion in July 2018.

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Designer brings shared office space to Vernon

Vernon/Coldstream space gives working people a better option than kitchen table or basement

Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Most Read