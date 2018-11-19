Massage fundraiser already making a difference

An unfortunate error still managed to make a difference for a Vernon family.

Jennifer Burton’s massage fundraising date was incorrectly published in The Morning Star. The event takes place Nov. 24 and 25. She is raising money to support her sister Jocelyn and Carlos Thomas and their two young children as Carlos battles throat cancer.

See: Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

“Though The Morning Star accidentally got my fundraising weekend wrong and said it was this weekend rather than next weekend, many people showed up at my clinic and were super understanding of the unfortunate error and still, (Saturday) I raised just over $500 for my sister and her family,” said Burton.

She was thrilled to hand the donation to her brother-in-law before he goes in for surgery on Tuesday.

“Please still stop by next weekend for the fundraising event! There will be baking tea and coffee. I look forward to seeing all of those of which signed up for the massage portion.

“Thanks again Vernon.”

