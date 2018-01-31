Optimists around the world are celebrating

For the North Okanagan Optimist Club, it’s all about ‘bringing out the best in youth’

Lois McNiven opens one of the Playground Boxes set up in several local parks, thanks to the North Okanagan Optimist Club, with sponsorship from Interior Savings, and support from Greater Vernon Parks and Recreation. Three new boxes will open up this spring. (photo submitted)

Just one year out from 100 years — on Feb. 1 — Optimists are celebrating a service organization whose members around the world support the mission “bringing out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.”

Locally, the North Okanagan Optimist Club chartered in the fall of 2011. In short order, they reached out to identify where they could promote the values of Optimist and use their skills, talents and enthusiasm to make a difference for youth in the community.

The North Okanagan Optimist Club is now known for the annual Unplug & PlaY Week held at the end of April and more recently as the organizer of the Vernon Heritage Fair. The local club helps with the Children’s Christmas Workshop in December, and has sponsored an essay contest, a candidate in the Queen Silver Star Excellence program and Greater Vernon Recreation’s Park and Play program. This year the club is sponsoring a scholarship for a local high school graduating student.

The legacy of Unplug & PlaY Week is evident around the community with Playground Boxes in several area parks.

The club is excited to announce that, thanks to generous sponsorship from Interior Savings, and support from Greater Vernon Parks and Recreation, three new Playground Boxes will open in the spring. These “boxes” are full of equipment and toys that can be used to promote play in the park. Parents just have to phone the Rec Centre to get the code to unleash the play!

President Al McNiven encourages anyone interested in joining us in “bringing out the best in youth” in our community, to contact us at northokanaganoptimistclub@gmail.com.

The group meets the third Monday of the month.