Parenting with Love and Logic course returns to Vernon

St. John’s Lutheran Church is once again presenting Parenting the Love and Logic Way, a six-week practical parenting course beginning Feb. 7.

Since 1977, the Love and Logic Institute has been dedicated to making parenting and teaching fun and rewarding, instead of stressful and chaotic. We provide practical tools and techniques that help adults achieve respectful, healthy relationships with their children and help them prepare their kids for the real world. All of our work is based on a psychologically sound parenting and teaching philosophy called Love and Logic.

Back by popular demand, Love and Logic is returning to Vernon for the 12th session. More than 330 families in the Vernon community have been encouraged by this course. The course will be facilitated by family minister and teacher Joel Haberstock, B.Ed., M.Sc., and teacher and parent educator Jodie Haberstock, B.Ed. This program is sponsored by St. John’s Lutheran Church, and classes will run Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 7, from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (behind Butcher Boys.)

Learn how to:

• Put an end to arguing, back talk and begging.

• Teach responsibility without losing their love.

• Set limits without waging war.

• Avoid power struggles.

• Guide kids to own and solve their problems.

• Teach kids to complete chores without reminders and without pay.

Love allows children to grow through their mistakes. Logic allows them to live with the consequences of their choices. The Love and Logic approach is easy to use, raises responsible kids, and changes lives.

Here’s what local parents have said about past Love and Logic seminars: “It’s OK not to know what to do/how to respond to a situation immediately and OK to come back to it.”

“I enjoyed the laughter, bringing humour back into parenting.”

“This has made a calmer, more quiet household.”

“The greatest part of Love and Logic course was being reminded to come from a place of empathy again and again. It’s impacted all areas of our lives.”

“I love you too much to argue with you.”

“Giving our boys choices has been working well.”

“We have been able to stop the arguing in our house…”

“Empathy has changed the tone of our house in such a good way.”

The program is $40 per couple and $25 for an individual. This cost includes a parent manual. Extra manuals are available for $15. Space is limited — to register, call 250-549-2244, email church@stjohnsvernon.com or go to www.stjohnsvernon.com.

Scholarships are available for those who need assistance – call Val at 250-549-2244 for more information.