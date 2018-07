Approximately 40 people came out to Vernon Horseshoe Club annual tour in June.

“It was a good turnout, despite the rain, everyone had fun,” said Dwight Cousins.

Players from as far away as Golden, Cranbrook and the coast and up and down the valley enjoyed the tourney.

The club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Alexis Horseshoe Club.