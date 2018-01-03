Shredding the slopes with a purpose

Participants prepare for the second annual Slopes for Hope fundraiser at SilverStar Mountain Resort last year. The third annual event is scheduled for Jan. 27. (Photo submitted)

It’s about taking advantage of the amenities available in the North Okanagan and giving back while doing it.

That’s the mantra behind the third annual Slopes for Hope fundraiser, which takes SilverStar Mountain Resort Jan. 27 for a day of skiing and Canadian Cancer Society fundraising.

“I’ve been a season pass holder and I’m pretty passionate about the sport,” said Slopes for Hope chairman Christian Ouellette. “For me, I get a lot of satisfaction from raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society and bringing like-minded people together.”

Funds garnered from Slopes for Hope, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., go directly to supporting the Canadian Cancer Society and their goal of eradicating cancer and enhancing the lives of those who live with cancer.

Teams are tasked with skiing the distance of Mount Everest, 29,029 vertical feet or about 19 runs at SilverStar, during the five hour period and should raise a minimum of $150 each, for which they receive free lift tickets the day of the event.

Last year, the fundraiser’s 71 participants garnered $17,297 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It went off without a hitch. It was a huge number, a massive increase from the year before,” Ouellette, whose team raised $2,000 and was matched by Great West Equipment, said. “We’re hoping for more (this year), but because the event got pushed up it’s a little bit harder.”

Given the fast-approaching ski day, Ouellette hopes for 10 teams to sign up and raise $10,000.

“The event got pushed up from March so we’re really in a time crunch now,” Ouellette said.

Prizes, such as Vernon Vipers 10-game ticket packages, SilverStar season passes for next year and gift baskets are given out to teams that achieve certain milestones, such as greatest distance travelled or most funds raised.

Slopes for Hope is open to snowboarders and both alpine and Nordic skiers, and participants can sign up as a team or individual. Though, Ouellette said the event is significantly more difficult as an individual.

Teams are also encouraged to don costumes, as there will be prizes for best costume. And, Ouellette said, the team’s that dress up always have the most fun.

“(Last year), the teams were all coming out and having a great time,” Ouellette said. “I don’t see it slowing down any time soon.”

Registration is free and complimentary lift tickets and a $10 lunch voucher are available to those who raise a minimum of $150, or $75 for youth and children 13-and-under are free. The award ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. at Red Antler. For more information or to register online, visit www.slopesforhope.ca or stop by the Canadian CancerSociety’s Vernon branch at #104, 3402-27th Ave., in the People Place. Registration is open until Jan. 26.

