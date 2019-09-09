Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

While most achieve their red seal welding certificates in their early to mid 20s, an Enderby resident earned hers at 19.

Azurah Herbert-McMyn was drawn to metalworking at an early age. Growing up on a farm near Mara Lake she would learn from her grandfather in his shop where they would work on projects together. In school she gravitated to shop classes and was eventually offered the opportunity to kickstart her welding career.

“It kind of fell into my lap,” Herbert-McMyn said. “I was in shop classes all through middle school and high school and then when I was in Grade 9 our career coordinator at the A.L. Fortune High School told me about a welding program that would be running when I was in grade 11 and asked me if I wanted to apply and I said yes.”

This decision led to Herbert-McMyn starting her first course in the red seal certification a week after she turned 16. Three years later and a month before her 20th birthday, she became a red seal certified welder.

“I’m really new to my red seal,” she said. “I got it really fast so I still absolutely love working with a journeyman, it’s very helpful.”

In order to build up her hours for her certification she got a part time job at the Prop Shop in Enderby, welding boat propellers. Now she has a fabrication job at Adam Integrated in Salmon Arm’s industrial park.

When she has built up enough experience, Herbert-McMyn hopes to open her own custom fabrication shop where she can create headache racks, trailers and metal art. Her fiance is a log home builder who creates log furniture. Herbert-McMyn aspires to combine their trades to make practical and beautiful artwork.

A falcon created out of cutlery and welded together by Azurah Herbert-McMyn for a school project. (Submitted photo)

A metal butterfly created by Azurah Herbert-McMyn. (Photo submitted)

Azurah Herbert-McMyn started metalworking at an early age with her grandfather. (Submitted photo)