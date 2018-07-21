Vernon dentist gifts new drug to local patient

NuCalm has proven its effectiveness with over a million dental patients and thousands of others in mental distress.

Dr. Lise Kalinski is one of three dentists across Canada to earn accreditation as a Certified NuCalm Provider. (CDHA photo)

Vernon, BC, home health care provider Krystal P. has worked for many years helping hundreds of local residents live independently. But, she was unaware of the toll her work had taken on her.

When Vernon, BC, dentist Lise Kalinski learned that patient Krystal P. had totally burned out after 16 years as a home health care provider, she knew she had a way to help.

After searching for a remedy, her dentist Dr. Lise Kalinski asked her to try a drug-free, high-tech stress-relief system she uses with dental patients.

In the last 10 years, NuCalm has proven its effectiveness with over a million dental patients and thousands of others in high-stress jobs and situations.

Dr. Kalinksi is just one of three dentists in Canada to earn accreditation as a Certified NuCalm Provider (CNP).

“When Krystal shared her story, I was heartbroken,” she said. “I immediately thought ‘Could NuCalm – that I recommend to each patient — help Krystal overcome her anxiety and get her life back?’ Could this be her ‘Nu’ beginning?”

As a CNP, Dr. Kalinski is eligible to participate in a North American NuCalm Giveaway Program through which she can select worthy individuals to receive a complimentary system of their own. She selected Krystal.

“You become so close to patients – but then, there are no goodbyes,” Dr. Kalinski added.

Krystal made a career change at age 28 — about 17 years ago — from personal trainer to home health care.

“I enjoyed working with people and saw the need for home services because once people are discharged from the hospital without support, home health care is critical, whether it’s giving medications, changing bedding or washing a floor,” she explained. “You get attached to people; sometimes you’re with them several years, every second day or daily. You share inside jokes, hold their hand, get to know what they’re about or maybe no words at all. You’re smothered in it every day — full time guardianship. Their safety is paramount. Then, suddenly they’re gone. There are no goodbyes. You’ve got to go through the grieving process every time. You’re so dedicated to everybody else. You don’t see that you are going to burn out.”

Krystal, now 45, told Dr. Kalinski she had postponed a routine cleaning for a year due to severe anxiety. She said she couldn’t function in normal day-to-day activities. She found it difficult to be in a vehicle, let alone drive or work. She had insomnia — getting only four hours of sleep each night. She had heart palpitations and felt lethargic. Her general practitioner diagnosed the symptoms as a form of PTSD, similar to that of battle-hardened soldiers.

When she finally came for a cleaning and check-up, Krystal agreed to try NuCalm. Dr. Kalinski wanted to give her a system.

“I was kind of emotional, thankful that she thought of me and that she gave me more answers than my general practitioner or any other professional. She understood,” said Krystal. “When you find more information about stress from your dentist than from other medical people, that’s huge. I’m so grateful. Now I’m just trying to come out of this shut-down paralysis, this fight – flight – freeze cycle and see the light and get myself back.”

Dr. Kalinski uses NuCalm at the start of every appointment, convinced that “the calmness it brings to the patient makes the procedure flow more easily.” She even has a personal system for home relaxation. The patented, drug-free system involves a topical cream, micro-current stimulation, neuroacoustic software, and an eye mask. There are no known side-effects or after-effects and has proven successful with over one million dental patients, professional sports teams, cancer patients, stressed-out executives and more. The NuCalm system is deemed helpful for both dental and mental stress.

“Lise told me about NuCalm and how it would benefit me,” said Krystal. “I read more online about how it takes you from that hyperactivity state that my brain is in to a calmer place where I can function and get my life back. I was totally on board. Most doctors don’t understand mental health, but when Lise approached me about NuCalm, I cried happy tears, honestly, because I felt I was actually listened to and heard. Finally, I would no longer be totally shut down, unable to contribute to society.”

Krystal recalls a bit more about her years on the front lines; how her commitment to her patients had become an obsession. Clients, ages 80 to over 100, depended on her. She grew close to them as she learned their life stories and got to know their habits, hobbies and families. Some days she juggled home visits among several clients. Workdays often stretched to 12 stressful hours. Perhaps everything came apart when she arrived at one favorite patient’s home to find him dead on the living room floor. Or maybe things unraveled when another long-time patient – whom she had grown very close to — died at age 103.

It’s not surprising that Krystal suffered from emotional distress. A burnout.

Employee turnover in the home health industry averages about 60 per cent, one of the highest rates in any industry. She suffered a combined mental and physical collapse due to continuous stress and responsibility. The job brings unique issues – long hours, challenging clients, isolation, lack of interaction with peers and no ‘me’ time. It can tax even the most energetic, committed, and professional worker. Krystal is excited to start her way back with NuCalm. She is feeling more hopeful than ever.

Editor’s note: Krystal wishes to remain anonymous due to the medical information disclosed within this report.

