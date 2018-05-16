Vernon Pickleball Association forges ahead with dedicated pickleball courts

Enthusiastic endorsement was shown for prompt completion of the dedicated pickleball courts.

  • May. 16, 2018 1:29 p.m.
  • Life

At a recent Vernon Pickleball Association (V.P.A.) meeting attended by 100 V.P.A. members, enthusiastic endorsement and support were shown for prompt completion of the dedicated pickleball courts at Marshall Field.

Various funding options were discussed, and what is loud and clear is that the membership is in full support of timely completion of the courts to meet the present and future needs of the sport of pickleball in Vernon. With over 350 members in the V.P.A. and anticipated membership growth possibly doubling in coming years, V.P.A. members have already contributed countless volunteer hours to see the fruition of dedicated pickleball courts.

After successfully hosting the 2nd annual Bannister Honda Cruising Into Spring Pickleball tournament May 4 to 6, the V.P.A. is excited to look to the future of hosting bigger and better tournaments on dedicated courts, such as the Pickleball Canada National Tournament which is currently hosted in Kelowna.

The recent Vernon tournament attracted over 150 competitors ranging in age from 20 to 80 from all across B.C. More and more young people are picking up the sport of pickleball and it is also being introduced in schools as it is easy to learn and exceptionally fun to play at all ages.

According to Don Friesen, Chair of the Dedicated Court Committee, “The 12 dedicated pickleball courts at Marshall Field will be maintained by the V.P.A. in a five-year lease agreement from the City of Vernon, with scheduled V.P.A. play times and public access times. Access to the Marshall field clubhouse, kitchen and washrooms will also be available to the V.P.A.”

Penticton and Kelowna already have dedicated pickleball courts, and communities such as Adventure Bay and Predator Ridge also have pickleball courts for their residents to enjoy as it is such a popular sport. Many resorts in the U.S. and Mexico are also in the process of converting tennis courts to pickleball courts to meet the growing demand for vacationers.

For more information about pickleball in Vernon please visit https://www.vernonpickleball.com/.

 

