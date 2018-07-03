Shawn Robillard accepted the call to become the Lead Pastor of APC on May 20. Pastor Shawn Robillard, his wife Michelle and their three children Stephanie, Joel and William. (Submitted photo)

Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor.

  • Jul. 3, 2018 12:20 p.m.
  • Life

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor and his family.

Shawn Robillard accepted the call to become the Lead Pastor of APC on May 20. Pastor Shawn, his wife Michelle and their three children Stephanie, Joel and William will be arriving in Vernon this week.

Pastor Shawn hails from Dawson Creek, B.C. where he served as the Associate Pastor for Bethel Pentecostal Church for the past 10 years in the capacity of youth, administration, children and family ministries. He also served the local fire department as chaplain and was the Executive Board Treasurer for Bethel Senior Citizens Housing Society.

Originally from the Ottawa valley, Shawn grew up in the rural community of Kemptville, Ont. on the family farm. There he learned many important life lessons, like the value of hard work, honesty and how a farmer tan can never be removed.

Before devoting his life to the call of ministry, Shawn began his professional career in carpentry and cabinet making, earning his certificate in the trade. These skills have served him well over the years, for renovating both homes and church buildings.

He loves to hunt in the fall and play golf in the summer as well as spending time with family and friends.

Pastor Shawn Robillard’s first Sunday at Alexis Park Church is Sunday, July 8, 2018. The APC congregation is looking forward to welcoming Pastor Shawn and his family with open arms and open hearts.

Previous story
Evening Among Angels in Vernon raises $9,000
Next story
Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opens for the summer

Just Posted

Rain can’t win at Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament

Cooler, inclement weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Vernon, Enderby participants

UPDATED: Commonage crash in Vernon kills driver

Incident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday

Fireworks were a sight to behold

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice retires in Vernon

Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration

Evening Among Angels in Vernon raises $9,000

Elegant event supports parents who have lost an infant

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opens for the summer

The Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opened on June 28 for the summer season.

Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Family fun nights start tonight at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Five special themed nights planned for Tuesdays in July at popular Vernon attraction

Tolko donates to Vernon mental health

Vernon-based company gives $6,000 for programs

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Most Read