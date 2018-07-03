Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor.

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor and his family.

Shawn Robillard accepted the call to become the Lead Pastor of APC on May 20. Pastor Shawn, his wife Michelle and their three children Stephanie, Joel and William will be arriving in Vernon this week.

Pastor Shawn hails from Dawson Creek, B.C. where he served as the Associate Pastor for Bethel Pentecostal Church for the past 10 years in the capacity of youth, administration, children and family ministries. He also served the local fire department as chaplain and was the Executive Board Treasurer for Bethel Senior Citizens Housing Society.

Originally from the Ottawa valley, Shawn grew up in the rural community of Kemptville, Ont. on the family farm. There he learned many important life lessons, like the value of hard work, honesty and how a farmer tan can never be removed.

Before devoting his life to the call of ministry, Shawn began his professional career in carpentry and cabinet making, earning his certificate in the trade. These skills have served him well over the years, for renovating both homes and church buildings.

He loves to hunt in the fall and play golf in the summer as well as spending time with family and friends.

Pastor Shawn Robillard’s first Sunday at Alexis Park Church is Sunday, July 8, 2018. The APC congregation is looking forward to welcoming Pastor Shawn and his family with open arms and open hearts.