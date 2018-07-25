The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the International Breast Cancer Participatory Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy. (Submitted photos)

Vernon’s Pink Piston Paddlers revelled in Italy excursion

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

  • Jul. 25, 2018 12:25 p.m.
  • Life

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the International Breast Cancer Participatory Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

Twenty-two breast cancer survivors paddlers and 15 supporters from Shuswap, Prince George, Campbell River and Vernon joined to paddle together is this amazing event. It is the largest female athletic event in the world.

This is the first time this paddling event was held in Europe. One hundred and 20 teams from 18 countries with 4,000 participants converged at the Cascine Park (formed in the 1700s) in Florence. Teams came from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, UK, U.S., Argentina, and Canada.

Canada has hosted it twice (the inaugural in Vancouver, 2005, and in Peterborough, 2010). The Pink Piston Paddlers attended the Festival in 2007 in Coloundra, Australia.

Val Bradley, from Sorrento, as the oldest paddler from Canada, received the honour being the flag bearer for Canada for the closing ceremony. After the festival, six of the teams were able to paddle the canals of Venice with the Pink Lioness team. This was one of the highlights of the trip. Their amazing clubhouse is in a 700-year-old salt warehouse.

Thank you, Deanne, from Vernon for arranging this for us.

 

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the International Breast Cancer Participatory Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy. (Submitted photos)

Val Bradley, from Sorrento, as the oldest paddler from Canada, received the honour being the flag bearer for Canada for the closing ceremony. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Vernon dentist gifts new drug to local patient
Next story
PHOTOS: Shoe-in for a fun time

Just Posted

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse left without permanent home

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse officials upset over decision to leave ice in Kal Tire Place North

Grant boosts battle to keep invasive mussels out of Okanagan lakes

$17,500 to support the monitoring of five Okanagan lakes for zebra and quagga mussels

New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

RDNO announces location change

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Vernon’s Pink Piston Paddlers revelled in Italy excursion

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

PHOTOS: Shoe-in for a fun time

Approximately 40 people came out to Vernon Horseshoe Club annual tour in June.

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

An updated Cinderella tale screens in Vernon

Madame screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 30

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Most Read

  • Vernon’s Pink Piston Paddlers revelled in Italy excursion

    The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

  • PHOTOS: Shoe-in for a fun time

    Approximately 40 people came out to Vernon Horseshoe Club annual tour in June.