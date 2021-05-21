Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon is planning activities ahead of Global Wellness Day June 12, 2021. (@stylist.thi - Facebook)

Vernon resort reinvigorates wellness journeys

Sparkling Hills to celebrate Global Wellness Day with activities, in-person, online

Sparkling Hill Resort is raising the bar in its celebration of Global Wellness Day June 12.

The health and wellness resort in Vernon will be offering activities and tips encouraging the re-invigoration of individual wellness journeys in the days leading up to the global affair.

“We’re really excited to be a part of this amazing initiative,” director of sales and marketing Samantha Jones said. “We are always looking for exciting initiatives that align with our values around total body health and well-being.”

Starting June 1, Sparkling hill will feature daily inspiration across their social media channels.

These will include activity suggestions, blog posts, bedtime alerts, live-streamed wellness classes, to name a few.

On Saturday, June 12, the resort will have a full day of activities ranging from yoga, meditation, AquaFit and High-Intensity Interval Training available free of charge to overnight guests.

For those unable to attend, many activities will be live-streamed for the general public.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place and followed throughout the resort. Class sizes are dependent on provincial health orders.






