Our history in pictures

A BC Hydro Sno-Cat is pictured at the top of SilverStar Mountain. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #6020)
Vernon’s vew from the top of the world
David Doody presents at Vernon Art Gallery for UBCO Lecture Series
City councillors heard concerns from businesses and advocates, ended decal program
‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’
‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray
The new service aims to make transparency, collaboration and reproducibility easier
The new Recreational Cannabis Retail Sales course will launch online on Feb. 17
Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy
President of JUUL Labs Canada says numbers reported in local vape presentation inaccurate
The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male
“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”
Central Kitchen and Bar staff recently held fundraiser to help with Elara’s treatment costs
RCMP have been notified and are investigating
Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court
Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months
Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24
‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort
Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020
More than 2,000 people have been infected