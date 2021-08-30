Proof of vaccinations needed for these upcoming Vernon performances

Singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jodie B (pictured) is set to take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 24, 2021. (File photo)

Live music and comedy are back on stage in Vernon, but in accordance with current public health orders, proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required of all 12 and up.

First up, comedian Mike Delamont is bringing his Socially Distanced Stand Up Comedy Tour back to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Friday, Sept. 17, with two showings — one at 5:30 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.

Delamont is the third performer to grace the stage in person since VDPAC’s return with its SPOTLIGHT OnSTAGE Concert Series.

These intimate cabaret-style performances have audiences sharing the main stage with the performer creating an enjoyable and socially distanced setting.

“I am excited to be bringing the same show back to Vernon again now that things have opened up and folks are feeling a lot safer,” Delamont said. “Doing the show on the stage with an intimate crowd is not just a neat and new experience for the audience but for me as well.”

Musician Jodie B is set to kick off the centre’s new FOCUS OnSTAGE Concert Series on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Jodie B quickly became an audience favourite in Episode 1 of the free, bi-weekly FOCUS Online Series that debuted in January last year amid tight COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, the live-looping, multi-instrumentalist and producer is set to take the stage in front of the 19-plus audience both as a solo artist and a duo, alongside her sister, Nique.

Tickets for these events are $25 and sold by tables of two, four and six. They are available through Ticket Seller Box Office or by calling 250-549-7469 and online at ticketseller.ca.

Singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jodie B (pictured) is set to take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 24, 2021. (File photo)
