Raising funds for Lumby woman whose home faces ‘imminent collapse’

A GoFundMe campaign was started Aug. 23, 2020, to raise funds for Lumby woman, Donna Sharpe, whose home is threatened by a slow-moving landslide that could collapse her house. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe campaign was launched last month to help woman evacuated from her home facing collapse

A fundraiser has been started to help a Lumby woman who has been evacuated from her Albers Road home as an adjacent landslide is threatening to collapse the house.

“Without financial assistance, my mom is faced with the impossible decision of becoming homeless or moving into a house facing imminent collapse,” GoFundMe campaign organizer Ryan Sharpe wrote.

A crack developed in the land beside Donna Sharpe’s Lumby home in spring 2020. The crack turned into a “full-on slow-moving landslide,” he wrote on the campaign launched Aug. 23.

The collapse has resulted in an approximate 12-foot steep slope under the foundation of the house, “which is expected to fall over the cliff any time,” Sharpe wrote.

Upon her evacuation from the home, Donna learned she wouldn’t be assisted by insurance and she was also denied funding from the province and federal government.

“After suffering from a physically disabling workplace accident while welding over 30 years ago, Donna has struggled for years to find employment while also raising her son alone,” Sharpe wrote. “Despite these challenges, Donna has prevailed through hard work and dedication and was only two years away from paying off her mortgage, selling her house and retiring.”

Sharpe said with all of Donna’s retirement funds put in the now unsellable home, she is facing financial ruin at the age of 64.

“I am humbly asking for donations so Donna will have the means to afford rent and food during this time.”

So far, the fundraiser has garnered donations totalling more than $1,100 of the $115,000 goal.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.