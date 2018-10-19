RCMP’s weekly most wanted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP release Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Oct. 19 – Nov. 1, 2018.
Ryan Hartwig, wanted for Theft.
Description:
Caucasian male
24-years-old
Height: 59’
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Grey RCMP File #2018-19115
Tyler Farran, wanted for theft
Description:
22-years-old
Caucasian male
Height: 5’10
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
RCMP File# 2018-22629
Bradley Moore, wanted for break and enter
Description:
Caucasian male
31-years-old
Height: 5’10
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
RCMP File #2018-21656
Candace Beenham, wanted for breach of undertaking
Description:
36-years-old
Caucasian female
Height: 5’2
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green RCMP File: #2018-23070
