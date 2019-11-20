Jennylee Cowie is collecting donations of socks until Dec. 14. (Photo: Bicanski/Pixnio)

Vernon woman collecting socks for less fortunate

Jennylee Cowie hopes to collect 100 pairs of socks to give to the Gospel Mission in Kelowna

As winter approaches, a Vernon resident is rounding up socks to give to those who need them most.

As of Tuesday Jennylee Cowie has collected 25 pairs, but she’s still looking to add to her sock pile.

Her goal is to collect 100 pairs of men’s and women’s socks by Dec. 14. The following day she’ll head to the Gospel Mission on Leon Avenue, Kelowna, to drop off the bundle.

“When I talk to the people on the street I like to ask, ‘what would or could make your day a little easier or more comfortable?’ Aside from the obvious … shelter, money, food or family,” said Cowie. “Most of them respond with hygiene products or dry socks.”

There’s no need to part with your favourite pair of patterned Christmas socks; any pair will do, as long as the socks are free of holes and stains.

Cowie isn’t just interested in providing warm feet. She’s also a member of Street Thug Barbers, an organization that provides free haircuts to those who can’t afford them. Between the two causes she is intent on supporting the homeless community (quite literally) from head to toe.

“A majority of the Street Thug Barbers have dealt with homelessness and/or drug addiction and we give back freely to those who need it,” said Cowie. “Its more then a haircut. Its community, its love, its support.”

While Street Thug Barbers is a Vancouver-based operation, Cowie hopes to one day bring it to Vernon as well.

Cowie goes to the Gospel Mission once a month to provide out free haircuts and hygiene products. “This year I want to bring something other than hotel shampoos and conditioners,” she said.

Those who would like to add to Cowie’s collection can send her a text (no calls) at 250-540-3777, or send a message to her Facebook account, Jennylee Cowie.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
