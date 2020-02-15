VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

Ian Preston and Flor Zamudio were driving home from Penticton to their Naramata residence when they noticed something unusual in the sky over Okanagan Lake. (Jon Ross photo)

A second UFO sighting has been reported in the Okanagan this week.

Two days ago, the Western News reported on a video from Kelowna residents claiming to have seen a UFO over Okanagan Lake on Jan. 28, 2020.

There has now been a second, more recent UFO sighting near Naramata.

On Thursday, Feb. 13 around 6 p.m., Ian Preston and his wife were driving home from Preston’s work at Skaha Ford to their Naramata residence when they noticed something unusual in the sky over Okanagan Lake.

Preston immediately pulled over near Johnson Rd. and got out of the car to further investigate the strange flashing object the couple had spotted.

The area where the sighting took place. (Google Maps)

Preston still can’t fully explain what they saw hovering over Okanagan Lake.

The 46-year-old had binoculars in his car and was able to observe the UFO for over ten minutes. He said the object stayed in the same spot the entire time while different coloured lights flashed from it. When viewed through binoculars the flashing colours were even more noticeable, said Preston.

Preston has shared the video with friends and said a common response is “that’s a helicopter” or “that’s a star.” However, he believes this isn’t possible due to the lack of noise, how the object stayed in one place, the flashing lights, and the fact that the lights went out for a brief moment.

Preston’s wife, Flor Zamudio, was simultaneously frightened and intrigued by the flying object.

Zamudio grew up in Mexico, and said she had seen similar flying objects on the beach in her childhood. Zamudio believes that the object she saw over Okanagan Lake was the same type of object she would see as a child.

“It was exactly the same. I think it was a UFO,” she said.

After about ten minutes of observing the object, Preston and Zamudio left the scene to go get a better camera from home. While they were there, Preston recorded this video from his phone:

The couple never returned to the scene with the camera. However, when they left the object was still visible.

These types of sighting are a rare occurrence. However, there have been a number of documented UFO sightings in the Okanagan over the last two decades.

While it’s likely we will never know what they saw for certain, it’s possible the sightings could be attributed to a series of satellites launched into space.

The Western News has reached out to various astrophysicists and space experts to gain more insight on this video and what the object may be. However, we have yet to hear back. Updates to come.

