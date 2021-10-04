A cosy, cost-effective winter home starts with autumn upkeep!

For more home maintenance tips and the latest offers, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook . Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

And just like that, it’s autumn. The days are already shorter, and pretty soon you’ll need a porch light to see your front door lock.

Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, can’t stop winter from coming, but his team of Fox technicians can brighten your walkways and add a little sparkle to dark evenings.

“We can install outdoor lighting, including adding more convenient electrical outlets or fixing faulty outdoor plugs,” Fox says.

For the month of October, Fox will also string up your outdoor Christmas lights! You provide up to 100 feet of lights and clips, and a Fox technician will set them up just where you want them. Note that safety is the technician’s first priority, and it’s up to the discretion of the technician on site whether your Chevy-Chase-in-National-Lampoon lights display is safe to complete.

“Every Holiday Lights installation comes with a complimentary Electrical Inspection, and that’s the big advantage. Having a Fox technician onsite gives you a chance to ask all those little questions, and ensure your home is safe,” Fox says.

Fall furnace checks, complimentary for forest fire evacuees

If you have a furnace, you should clean and inspect it every autumn to improve energy efficiency and avoid inconvenient, costly breakdowns. Have a professional inspect your air filter, check the thermostat, ensure all ventilation ducts are clear, clean and lubricate all components and check for cracks, leaks or corrosion around the unit.

Inspecting your furnace is something you should do every fall, and it’s particularly important for Okanagan homeowners who’ve endured months of wildfire smoke.

“Dust destroys machinery, so all furnaces should be cleaned and inspected before the winter.”

Fox continues to offer complimentary furnace and hot water tank inspections to evacuees of the White Rock Lake fire.

“We understand that the paperwork and inspection process has been frustratingly slow for those hoping to return home, so we’re extending that offer to evacuees who are still working through that process.”

Act now, for energy savings this winter

Tuning up your furnace is just one way to get proactive, improve your home’s energy efficiency and avoid emergency repairs. Simple habits like closing your curtains at night can help keep heat in and lower energy costs, and more significant retrofits like more efficient hot water systems can pay off in the long run.

“Hot water tanks are the second highest drain on energy in most homes. You can save money by turning down the thermostat on your tank, or even better, go tankless,” Fox says.

Fox is offering $1000 off tankless hot water installation, plus you can get up to $1000 more in savings through FortisBC rebates. Tankless hot water is energy efficient, and it’s also on-demand for the ultimate convenience.

For more home maintenance tips and the latest offers, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

Home ImprovementOkanagan