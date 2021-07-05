Access local mental health and substance use services with a single phone number!

Interior Health has made it easier for people to find the community mental health and substance use supports they need with the expansion of an easy-to-remember phone number: 310-MHSU (6478).

“Reaching out for help with mental health and substance use issues can be an intimidating process. Add to that the challenge of not knowing who to contact or where to go for help and it can feel difficult and stressful, and that is the last thing we want. So we’ve made that process easier with the new 310-MHSU number that connects callers directly to the closest mental health and substance use centre in their community,” says Mental Health and Substance Use Network Director Debi Morris.

The 310-MHSU phone service offers a connection to community-based mental health and substance use services. Calls to 310-MHSU will be automatically routed to the nearest community MHSU centre, where staff will determine the caller’s needs and connect them to the appropriate service.

“There is absolutely no shame in reaching out. Whether a person is experiencing moderate to severe mental health concerns, or if you are worried about your drinking or other substance use, help is available. These are treatable conditions. It starts with one phone call,” says Debi.

It’s important to know that 310-MHSU does not replace existing phone numbers for community, acute or emergency services, or for the Interior Crisis Line ( 1-888-353-2273 ). If you are in crisis and need immediate help call 911.

Improving access to mental health and substance use services is a key priority for Interior Health. The phone line was developed in response to feedback from clients and the public, to make it simpler for people to be connected to community supports. It is available to anyone who wishes to connect to MHSU services, including social services and health-care providers.

The number launched in the South Okanagan on Sept. 8, 2020, prior to expanding Interior Health-wide on Jan. 12, 2021.

For mental health services for those under age 19, visit B.C. Child and Youth Mental Health for a full range of resources.

For more information about MHSU services in Interior Health, please visit www.interiorhealth.ca.

