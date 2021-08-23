Ash and smoke is hard on machines, too. Inspect before you restart!

Ted Fox Jr. says it’s normal for your A/C to run 24/7 in this kind of heat, but if you notice ice build-up on the machine, call a technician. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-833-793-4569.

Temperatures are still balmy but the days are getting shorter, which means a change of seasons is already on its way. Our home use goes through seasons too, so every month brings a new checklist for homeowners hoping to avoid emergency breakdowns.

Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, has four tips for the do-it-yourself-er in your house:

Dust and ash can damage your furnace. “We’ve already sent out our early booking invitations for fall furnace checks — if you want to avoid waitlists, now is the time. The most important thing is to make sure your heating unit is safe, and doing a check every fall will also reduce your chances of having an inconvenient breakdown when it’s cold,” Fox says. Evacuees of the White Rock Lake wildfire can schedule a complimentary furnace and water heater inspection from Fox when it’s safe to return to their homes. “Dust and wildfire ash are very hard on equipment so it’s important to clean and inspect anything that’s been exposed to these harsh conditions.” Inspect outdoor hoses before water restrictions ease. There’s still lots of growing season left, but you may not have been using your hose much through the drought days of summer. “The best way to check if you have a leak in your hose bib is to turn it on and have someone stand inside. If you don’t check, you may accidentally flood interior walls without realizing it,” Fox says. Fight the night with outdoor lights. The days are getting shorter, but a Fox electrician can help your walkways can stay bright. Install outdoor lighting safely, correctly and at an honest price. Avoid fumbling with the door lock when you come home after dark by installing a motion-sensor light. Already have your lighting set up? Have a Fox technician install a doorbell camera to make package delivery a breeze. Check filters, and consider an indoor air quality upgrade before next year. “I say it all the time, but it’s absolutely essential to check your furnace air filter, and replace it if necessary,” Fox says. A Fox technician can conduct an indoor air quality assessment on your home, and install UV air purifiers to destroy contaminants like mould, bacteria, and viruses.

