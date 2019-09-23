This year’s biggest winner will choose 1 of 8 Grand Prize packages, which feature homes in (clockwise from top left) Vancouver (False Creek), Vernon (Predator Ridge), Tsawwassen, Courtenay (Crown Isle), downtown Victoria, and South Surrey.

Choose your Dream Home

Grand prizes include homes in White Rock, Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Vancouver Island, Vancouver and more

Your dream home could be a click or a call away…

Because this year’s biggest winner in the 2019 BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery will get to choose 1 of 8 Grand Prizes – including home packages in White Rock, Tsawwassen, Vancouver (False Creek), downtown Victoria, Courtenay (Crown Isle Resort), the Okanagan (Predator Ridge, Vernon), or a two-home package in South Surrey – or $2.2 million tax-free cash.

The biggest prize, featuring the White Rock ocean view home, is worth over $2.8 million.

“The Dream Lottery Grand Prize show homes are ideal in every way,” says Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital lottery spokesperson. “The White Rock home has 6,200 square feet spread over three levels, with spectacular Mt. Baker and partial ocean views. Plus, it includes $90,000 in home furnishings and accessories.

“Winning this home would truly be a dream come true!”

The final deadline to buy tickets for the Dream Lottery is midnight, Oct. 11, but tickets routinely sell out early. If you order before midnight, October 3, you’ll be automatically entered into the Early Bird Draw as well, making you eligible to win a $300,000 prize – including a package that includes a private jet trip to Maui, a 2019 BMW i3, and $100,000 cash, or a ‘Travel for Life’ vacation package (20 years of travel, worth $300,000), or $250,000 tax-free cash.

In total, there are over 3,100 prizes to win worth over $4 million.

You can also purchase tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and the 50/50 PLUS – the jackpot is already over $1.2 million, and the winner takes half.

Not only can your tickets get you in to win some amazing prizes, but every purchase goes toward a great cause – to support BC Children’s Hospital’s 1,000-plus researchers who are helping to make life-saving discoveries possible, and to help shape the future of child health.

“BC Children’s is the only hospital in BC devoted exclusively to children, and through the funds raised through Dream Lottery ticket sales, we can help advance research that will transform health care for kids across the province,” says Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “The revenue that Dream Lottery generates supports researchers who work tirelessly to discover new treatments and cures that will raise the level of care for the more than 93,000 kids who receive care from the hospital each year.”

Tickets for the 2019 Dream Lottery cost 3 for $100, 6 for $175, 9 for $250, or 20 for $500. You can order yours at bcchildren.com or by calling 1-888-887-8771

 

