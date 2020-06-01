Crafting builds community, confidence and creativity!

This local yarn shop helps you ride out the pandemic with projects for all ages

Camella Making, the owner of Vernon’s A Twist of Yarn, is happy to help beginners learn knitting, crochet, felting, spinning and weaving.

With many of our regular activities on hold and added stress from sheltering in place, Camella Making says there’s never been a better time to learn a new craft.

The owner of Vernon’s local yarn shop, A Twist of Yarn, is happy to help beginners learn knitting, crochet, felting, spinning and weaving.

“There are lots of ways to use your hands and make things with fibre. Knitting is one art where colour, texture and simplicity thrive — projects can be as simple or complex as you wish,” she says. “Having an artistic outlet can be great for your mental health, and it doesn’t have to be expensive.”

Community, continuity, confidence

“A lot of people still think knitting is for the elderly. They picture a granny in a rocking chair, but there’s a thriving community at all ages,” Making says.

As soon as you start crafting, she says, you’re likely to build connections to friends, neighbours, or even the half-finished projects left behind by family members. A Twist of Yarn offers weekly classes (when physical distancing makes it safe to do so), and they’re more than just lessons to improve skills.

“I have some people who have literally signed up for life. They come on a weekly basis to craft, talk and share stories. They’d never met before and they come from all kinds of backgrounds, but now they’ve developed this group of friends.”

Making loves to see the confidence that grows in crafters as they make friends, develop skills, and craft heirlooms that will last generations.

“Sure you can buy a sweater from the store, but if you make it yourself you can personalize the colours and adjust the size to a perfect fit, and it will last you much longer.”

Kid-friendly felting

Want a hands-on activity to keep your children engaged and creative? Felting is a great beginner activity. Shape dry unprocessed fibre by poking it with a needle, or mould wet wool into felted 3-D shapes and 2-D scenes.

“Needle felting is like painting with wool, and wet felting is almost like pottery with something soft and colourful,” Making says. “It’s very inexpensive — you can get started for less than $20 — and there’s a sense of satisfaction within an hour.”

Kids can create personalized stuffed toys or gifts for their friends. Sculpt a cat toy or make 100-per-cent-wool dryer balls for your laundry room, decorated with your favourite colours.

A Twist of Yarn carries a range of fibres including wool, silk, alpaca, linen and cotton. Visit atwistofyarn.com to shop the online store, call 250-549-4200 or email info@atwistofyarn.com to get advice on kits for all skill levels, and visit the shop at 3915 31 St. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for inspiration, and to learn about the latest classes.

Honey to Opulent gradient on Sweet Aran. A Twist of Yarn has an inspiring range of colours and fibres to help you stay entertained this summer.

