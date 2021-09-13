Creating a brighter future through collective action

“The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” ~ quote by author, Nelson Henderson.

“The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” This is a quote by author, Nelson Henderson, about doing things in this life that will benefit others long after we’re gone. There is a deeper meaning that we can bring into our lives when we strive to take action for something greater than ourselves.

Many charitable organizations in the North Okanagan are dedicated to delivering essential services that support the fabric of our communities. The Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) has been developing relationships with these organizations for over 45 years and understands the interconnectedness of the charitable sector in our region. As a result, CFNO has been able to leverage the donations of many people to create a bigger impact on the community and to help sustain charities for the future.

Leanne Hammond, Executive Director, Community Foundation North Okanagan, explains, “Many of our supporters work with the Community Foundation because we offer a bridge of knowledge across issue areas, rather than just information on one cause or organization. We can certainly help a person set up a fund that will reliability support one cause, but we also have the expertise to help that donor give to multiple charities or offer opportunities to participate in fund matching partnerships with our corporate supporters.”

Generosity comes in many forms and leaving a gift in one’s will can have the biggest impact for the causes that matter the most to them. A future gift can be included in a will by adding a simple one-line direction. The charitable directions are documented with CFNO and can be adjusted at any time without the effort and expense of revising the will.

“Some people worry that leaving money to a charity will diminish what they can leave to their loved ones,” Hammond says, “but because of Canada’s tax regulations, you can give money to a charity that you would otherwise give to Canada Revenue Agency in taxes.”

Every day, CFNO works closely with individuals and families, as well as with trusted financial advisors, to ensure that their charitable giving will help to build meaningful and lasting change in our communities.

To learn more about building healthy, sustainable communities in the North Okanagan, please contact Leanne Hammond today at leanne@cfno.org or call 250-542-8655.

