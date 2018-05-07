Experience matters: Your tile project starts here

The right advice is key to doing the job right – the first time

What’s your vision for your tile project? An array of options awaits at Arden Tile.

There’s no substitute for experience.

It’s a belief at the core of Dennis and Heather Huizinga’s Arden Tile business.

“Anyone can sell a tile, but not everyone can answer all the questions that arise on an installation,” Dennis says.

After 12 years as a professional installer, building his reputation with each project, there isn’t a lot Dennis hasn’t seen, and he brings that knowledge into the shop.

“I won’t sell people anything I don’t know about myself, and I don’t believe in selling people anything they don’t need,” he says.

“Trust and customer service are huge to me. There’s no room for anything else.”

Choosing the right tile

As customers browse the in-store tile samples, Arden tile staff ask questions about the project, to help them leave with a sense of accomplishment. If the customer can’t make a decision that day, the goal is to have a strategy in place so they can make a choice later. Browsing sites like Houzz and Pinterest can provide ideas, then bring photos to the store to help pinpoint the right tiles for the project. Having paint and countertop samples also speeds up decision making.

“There’s a million different tile samples out there, so we can look at what you like and your goals for the project, then walk through options you might not have thought about. The goal is to make the your time at Arden Tile efficient and productive,” Dennis says. “Once options have been narrowed down, we recommend the customer signs out the samples to view at home. Colours can often look different one you get them home.”

The right materials are key

Regardless of your project, take the time to ask questions before you start: “It will be easier in the long run and you’ll have fewer return trips,” Dennis advises.

Common concerns he sees are issues such as proper waterproofing, especially in a tiled shower, noting that choosing the right backboard for bathroom tile is essential for the wet environment. “If you’re doing it yourself, go to the experts to get that information,” he says. “The internet is not necessarily the best place to educate yourself.”

For those who prefer to leave installations to the experts, Arden Tile also offers professional installation services. “When I purchased the store, I brought in the exceptional installers I’ve worked with over the years – installers who are respectful of your home, courteous and skilled.” Dennis says.

One of the main reasons Arden Tile attracts the best installers is communication. Providing installers with clearly defined information, and a gameplan to complete the job is something that comes easier from being a former installer himself.

Arden Tile carries a wide variety of in-stock tile and setting materials. “If you show up motivated to get a tile job started, there is no reason you can’t go home with everything you need to do so,” says Dennis, who takes it as a personal challenge to inventory most everything related to tile and tile setting. The staff at Arden Tile knows that no one wants to wait to order products in, and recognizes that your time is important.

“You’ll leave here with what you need, whether that’s a contractor-installed floor, shower or backsplash, or you’re tackling your first DIY project,” Dennis says. “You’ll get the job done right.”