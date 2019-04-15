Find your home sweet townhome in Vernon!

The back of The District Townhomes in Vernon offers ground-level patios and main floor decks from which to enjoy the outdoors.

If you’re considering your next family home in Vernon, you’re likely keeping a few factors in mind.

Not only do you want enough space to comfortably house everyone – even future family members – you want a location that makes getting to work, school and other activities a breeze. If you like the idea of moving into a brand new home, but a single-family dwelling is out of reach due to price, a great opportunity exists in the city’s Hillview neighbourhood.

Plenty of space, without breaking your budget

The District Townhomes, a 48-home neighbourhood in development, offers you quality construction by Penta Builders, room to expand your living spaces and many other benefits found in detached homes, at prices starting at $379,900. With up to 1,540 square feet of finished living space, the homes include three good-sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, full unfinished basements and ample parking – elements planned from the start, says developer Joe Ungaro.

“A lot of projects today are about more density and trying to get more units per acre,” he says, “but we’ve gone in the other direction and designed these homes to be more spacious, with more living space.”

Shane Baxter of Baxter Design is overseeing the overall design of the townhomes.

Here’s some of the extra benefits you’ll experience:

Close to schools With Vernon Secondary a short walk up 15th Street one way, and Hillview Elementary a short ways down Pottery Road, the kids will have quick routes to school.

No more struggling If being able to carry your groceries from the car to the kitchen without going up a flight of stairs appeals to you, you'll appreciate this owner-friendly design feature at The District.

Room for all your vehicles "Each home has an oversized garage that you can park a full-sized Ford F-150 pickup inside," Joe says. "There's also a parking stall in front of each home for visitors or your second vehicle, and ample visitor parking."

Need another bedroom or bathroom? If your family is growing, or you want to customize your recreation space, the basement offers that option. Each home offers the provision to make such changes in relatively easy fashion.

Amenities within minutes Polson Park Shopping Centre, Polson Park itself, Vernon Golf and Country Club and Hillview Golf Course, Vernon Jubilee Hospital and other merchants and recreation facilities are close by. And beautiful Kalamalka Lake is a short 10-minute drive away!

You’ve got choices at The District

You can choose from four designer floor plans and two colour palettes. And the District offers customization options to suit your family’s needs, such as having your master bedroom on the main floor, a feature to be available in eight homes.

