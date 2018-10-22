Find your perfect Vernon home in East Hill!

Renderings of a street and homes that will be part of The Highlands of East Hill neighbourhood in Vernon show some of the variety of exterior finishings available.

A unique neighbourhood is beginning to take shape in Vernon, and new home buyers are lining up to get in on the ground floor.

Whether you’re a growing family looking to get into detached home ownership for the first time or maybe empty nesters seeking the right size of house to accommodate your needs today, The Highlands at East Hill has a little of something for everyone. This strata-free, small-lot development has been designed to blend the safety and security of a tight-knit community with a great location that features easy access to park spaces and trail connections.

It’s a community designed to take advantage of lake and agricultural views, and features a limited-traffic active laneway running through the centre, a place where you might find the kids playing road hockey or get a chance to meet neighbours out on a stroll.

Personal touches avoid cookie-cutter feel

Your ability to choose from a wide range of colours and finishes makes it easy to create a unique new home.

“We’re trying to provide a custom home at a spec home price,” says Jonathon Campbell, with developer/builder Stoni Consolidated Holdings. He notes that with major appliances included, as well as quartz countertops and laminate floorings, people are getting extras without having to pay a premium.

Prices for single detached homes still available begin at $389,900 and peak at $589,000. But the majority of homes are priced in the $400s, making this neighbourhood “approachable” for people at various stages of life, Campbell says.

The absence of strata fees is another way these homes are within reach for more people, he adds. “I’ve learned that for every $400 of extra payment a person has, it lowers their borrowing power by $100,000.”

Demand strong for initial phases

Brad Marsh, broker manager with ReMax Vernon, says Phase 1 of the eventual 174-home project is close to selling out, while Phase 2 is nearly at the halfway sold point. Phase 3 is soon to be launched and Marsh expects the demand to be equally brisk.

Being close to town and schools but far enough from the hustle and bustle of the city gives homeowners the best of both worlds.

“People are absolutely loving the location, and the fact it’s tied in so well to amenities like the dog park and the trail network,” Marsh says.

The demographic of people inquiring and buying here is across the board, Marsh says. “You can have a retired couple next to a couple with young kids – it’s going to be a diverse, multi-generational neighbourhood.”

Future elements may include a commercial hub ideal for such ventures as a daycare and a cafe.

The Highlands at East Hill will be welcoming homeowners in 2019. Learn more at highlandsvernon.com, on Facebook or by calling 778-807-9699.