Fun and activities for seniors: Why it’s important!

Introducing Fran Yasinski, Activity Coordinator at Heaton Place Retirement Residence in Armstrong

For nearly seven years, Fran Yasinski has put her heart and soul into the lives of our seniors at Heaton Place in Armstrong. Fran’s hard work and dedication to the social programming at Heaton Place is appreciated by our residents.

She has been on an employment journey at Heaton Place, excelling in various supervisory roles, but most important she takes our residents on their own journey, developing an active, diverse and fun social program.

One of our residents, Irene Liddell, says, “You never know what to expect with Fran, she is so much fun, I really enjoy her.”

Staying physically and socially active in the autumn years of your life offers a variety of health benefits. Studies show that seniors who stay socially active and engaged experience better cognitive function, good emotional health, improved physical health, boosted immune system, enjoy restful sleep and increased longevity. Aside from these benefits, the connections you make with others and the relationships you continue to build also have a major impact on overall wellness.

What is fun anyway? This may be an odd question, but it’s worth taking seriously. Fun can mean different things to different people; however, the bottom line is that having fun lightens your heart.

The importance of fun and play can’t be overstated. That’s true for everybody, but it might be particularly true for seniors. After all, in our later years, many of us become more prone to issues that can affect our health and happiness. So any activities that can help us restore or prolong our vitality are essential.

Fun and play have the power to help, and at Heaton Place, Fran ensures that there are plenty of opportunities for our residents to participate in both. Fran keeps our calendar full with daily exercises, fun games, happy hour, entertainment, outings, and celebrations!

When a family member choses to reside at Heaton Place, you can be reassured that they are supported to remain active and connected. A happy heart and connection to others, makes for a happy life!

