Future giving is all about planning

We often hear that to achieve a goal we must start with a plan. If you’ve spoken with a financial advisor lately, they are probably saying the same thing about retirement plans.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan has worked alongside many local financial advisors to assist in establishing their clients’ charitable giving plans. Some of our donors have established giving plans that allow them to make donations throughout different stages of their life as a way to take advantage of tax savings, but also so they can see a cause close to their heart receive the benefit. Many other donors are able to make the most impact by creating their future giving plan through a gift in their will or by naming the Community Foundation North Okanagan as the beneficiary of their life insurance policy.

Whether your plan is to give now, or to give later, establishing a future giving plan ensures that the legacy you wish to create is realized.

Sattu Mahapatra, an advisor with IG Wealth Management in Vernon describes conversations with clients that surround charitable giving as a “no brainer approach.”

“After reviewing tax-efficient investments and cash flow options in retirement planning, you have a clear picture of how much money you can give to charity while still achieving your other goals,” Sattu says.

“It’s not about thinking, ‘I have enough so I can probably make a donation.’ It’s about knowing you have a plan that works and that you can give this amount. And it’s a tax benefit!”

When it comes to philanthropy, many local financial advisors are recommending the Community Foundation North Okanagan because we offer a flexible yet structured approach to charitable giving. We provide investment vehicles and community expertise to help you make informed decisions. We also offer options for you to support a wide variety of social, cultural, educational and environmental needs surrounding issue areas that are specific to our North Okanagan region.

The Power of Many

When you establish a fund or make a donation with the Community Foundation North Okanagan, your money is pooled with our $18-million endowment fund. You become part of a circle of giving, where every dollar granted to a charity, is because many people just like you cared.

Regardless of your age or the size of your gift, we are here to make your giving experience simple and rewarding.

Contact Leanne Hammond today at leanne@cfno.org or call 250-542-8655.

