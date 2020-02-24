Consult with a variety of health and wellness professionals at the FREE Vernon Wellness Fair Feb. 29 and March 1 at the Vernon Recreation Centre!

Get well soon! Free wellness fair returns this weekend!

Meet with health professionals and learn how to care for your body, inside and out!

Take a tour of the FREE Vernon Wellness Fair Feb. 29 and March 1 and you’ll learn about health from head-to-toe, inside and out!

Talk to specialists about your ears, your diet, your skin and your mind, and get a roadmap to total wellness.

“People come in first thing in the morning and don’t end up leaving until the evening, there’s so much to check out!” says Shara Mendoza, Producer with Health and Wellness Productions.

Mendoza and her father Chris Madsen have been running the popular wellness fair since 2004 because they wanted to connect their neighbours with all of the great wellness services available in the Okanagan.

“That’s the lifestyle we live, and we felt inspired to share it with our community,” Mendoza says. “Getting to meet with health professionals face-to-face is so valuable.”

Draw on expert advice to get your body finely-tuned and fit as a fiddle!

  • Check your hearing: Connect Hearing is offering free hearing health checks at the fair! Sound connects you to the world around you; check your hearing to maintain the connection with the things you love.
  • Realign your spine: Your body’s aches and pains might be caused by an imbalance in your posture. Speak with Arise Chiropractic Wellness Clinic to get a posture and spinal screening and set yourself straight!
  • Restore your skin: Whether you’re on the hunt for natural products for daily pampering or need something more specialized to skin correction or topical pain management, DAB Skincare has you covered!
  • Kick the habit: Drop by the B.C. Lung Association table for information about their free smoking cessation program. Then talk to iRecover about their addiction treatment centres to help you or a loved-one find a path to wellness.
  • Experiment with new exercises: At Bliss Pilates Studio you’ll get an array of healthy exercises to strengthen your body and increase your flexibility. The studio also offers meal plans, hormonal consults, and works closely with other health professionals for total body wellness.

Click here for a full list of the over 100 exhibitors at this year’s show!

The Vernon Wellness Fair runs Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. Admission is FREE! Share the Facebook Event Page for a chance to win a $100 gift basket, then visit the show for a free welcome bag, and enter the prize draw!

 

