Giving that feels good

Find a meaningful gift for everyone on your holiday list in the 2021 Giving Guide

Take the guesswork out of giving with this catalogue of essential charitable organizations from around the region. To make a donation & ask questions call Leanne at 250-542-8655.

It is the season where people start preparing their holiday gift lists, and many are taking a moment to reflect on what “giving” means to them.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan has created the 2021 Giving Guide, a catalogue of essential charitable organizations that offer a way to make a meaningful difference.

Rather than the traditional retail outlet gift, many locals are finding alternate ways to show their love and appreciation. Some are gifting locally made consumables to satisfy their favourite person’s sweet or savoury tooth. Others are giving the gift of presence by planning to spend quality time with their loved ones. Many others are choosing to make a donation as a gift in honour of a friend, colleague or family member.

Making a donation as a gift offers a unique opportunity to discover what local issues are important to those you care about. The Giving Guide provides you with a catalogue of essential charitable organizations from around the region and has the option to provide you with a Gift Certificate.

Highlights from the 2021 Giving Guide:

Community Nourishment – Food Programs

Throughout the pandemic demand on food banks has continued to rise and many people have started using them for the first time. The new report, HungerCount 2021, from Food Banks Canada says as of March 2021 there has been a 20 percent increase in food bank visits since March 2019. If you would like to help nourish and feed individuals and families over the holiday season, please visit page 8 in the Giving Guide.

Community Respect – North Okanagan Friendship Centre (NOFCS)

Friendship Centres have seen a rapid increase in requests for services since the start of the

pandemic as they fill the need for culturally safe and appropriate support services. The North Okanagan Friendship Centre offers programs, services & support in the areas of housing, employment, mental health & addictions, and family support services. Please assist NOFCS in sustaining their organization and support the programs and services they offer to community. Visit page 6 in the Giving Guide.

Community Creativity – Arts & Culture

The Arts & Culture sector has experienced significant economic setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on gatherings, changes in program delivery, and severe unemployment have taken a devastating toll on this sector. The arts are integral to the wellbeing and vitality of community. If you would like to contribute to sustaining the arts and culture sector, visit page 12 of the Giving Guide.

It’s an amazing feeling to give someone a gift that keeps on giving.

Find a meaningful gift for everyone on your holiday list and check out the Community Foundation North Okanagan’s 2021 Giving Guide at www.cfno.org/GivingGuide.

Philanthropy