Growing opportunities: Community vibrancy is at the heart of granting programs

By pooling the gifts of donors, the Community Foundation North Okanagan’s goal is to grow its support of local opportunities and increase funding for local issues.

Do you value the local programs, services and organizations that make our area so special?

So does the Community Foundation North Okanagan. Things like seniors care and art classes for kids, youth services, mental health support and food access programs. All of these and many more are run by a vibrant mix of charitable organizations that call the North Okanagan home.

The Smart and Caring Community Fund supports projects, programs, and services like these that are among the most important in our communities.

Many donors choose to make their gifts to this Fund, allowing the Community Foundation to respond to our region’s most pressing challenges and support our most impactful programming.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan is currently looking for donations to support our Smart and Caring Community Grants program. By pooling the gifts of donors – whether $10, $100, $1,000, or $10,000 – the Foundation’s goal is to grow its support of local opportunities and increase funding for local issues.

Curious about what types of organizations this fund supports?

Your donation to the Smart and Caring Community Fund will be distributed through the Community Grants Program. The Foundation encourages residents to visit the 2022 Distributions Page to see examples of projects funded this year.

To find out more about the Community Foundation North Okanagan, its annual Smart & Caring Community grants cycle, or any of its donor opportunities, please call Leanne Hammond, executive director at 250-542-8655 or email Leanne@cfno.org.

