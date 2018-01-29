Home builders strike gold at CHBA’s annual Tommie Awards

‘The symbol of Home Building Excellence’ salutes the best of the best

Vernon’s Sunterra Custom Homes’ Beach Walk was recognized for Excellence in Residential Renovations $100K to $250K.

The brightest stars of the Okanagan home building industry were shining Saturday when the Canadian Home Builders’ Association unveiled thIs year’s Gold Tommie Award winners.

CHBA-Central Okanagan presented awards in 36 categories, ranging from excellence in kitchen, bathroom and residential renovations to environmental initiatives, public-private partnerships and custom home building. Hosted at Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel, the 26th annual gala showcased winners selected from the 2018 Tommie Awards Silver Finalists announced Nov. 30.

Showcasing the Best of the Best

​”The Tommie Awards celebrate the achievements of our building industry’s finest, the ‘Best of the Best’ for the past year showcasing their vision, talent and commitment, setting the standard of excellence for our industry,” says Kevin Santos, 2018 Tommie chair.

Since its inception 26 years ago, the Tommie has been recognized as the symbol of this excellence in the Okanagan Valley, attracting interest and recognition from well outside the local region.

“The success of Tommie Awards could not be achieved without a strong and vibrant industry to support it. It’s success is a testament to the hard work and efforts of the Canadian Home Builders Association, that works tirelessly to promote and showcase world-class projects and communities,” Santos says.

Open to CHBA members and evaluated by out-of-province experts in the field, Tommie Award submissions are evaluated on various criteria, such as functionality of layout, unique design elements, choice of materials, construction details/techniques to achieve industry best practices.

To find inspiration for your coming projects and celebrate the region’s best, visit tommieawards.com, where you can link to the winners and finalists.

***

