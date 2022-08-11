There is no heavy metal without Iron Maiden, period. The band has announced its Legacy of the Beast World Tour this year and is currently touring across countries all over the world. Iron Maiden is coming to Canada soon, so get ready with Iron Maiden tickets in hand the next time they are in your city! Fans all over the world are abuzz with all the tour dates and tickets being released almost every week! They are pouring into online websites and the box office, contacting ticket agents only to score Iron Maiden show tickets before they sell out!

How To Buy Iron Maiden Concert Tickets

The band’s discography boasts of 41 albums, including 13 live albums, 17 studio albums, seven compilations, and four EPs. Do you know that two famous video games have featured the band’s music?! So get ready to bang your heads along with the band members because their next show is happening very soon, and you must definitely attend! Watching this iconic band perform live is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you will cherish forever!

If you are an Iron Maiden loyalist, then you know who “Eddie” is! Eddie is the band’s mascot, and they had Eddie in all their videos, albums, and merchandise. Much to your expectation, the current Iron Maiden tour will see Eddie in a dynamic avatar and will visually take you through Eddie-occupied sci-fi-themed worlds, which the band worked on for the fans! Iron Maiden tickets are heavily on sale in a few online marketplaces, so have a look and grab one that’s within your budget!

Tour Stops On The Iron Maiden Canada Tour

There are many ticket agents and wholesalers whose business is to buy tickets in huge bulks and resell them in online marketplaces at slightly higher prices. Online websites offer an easy way for fans to procure tickets without standing in queues offline. Also, many of these sites offer good discounts and various promotional offers to their customers to sell more tickets. The only drawback you can say is the transaction fees you pay upon purchase.

However, when you buy online, you get a full view of the seating chart of the arena and choose seats you think will give you the best view of the show. The ticket prices will vary depending on the different levels of seating arrangements. For example, Iron Maiden front row tickets will be much higher priced than standing tickets! Another way of getting affordable tickets is by being official members of the band’s fan club. Club members get access to exciting offers and ticket options and are also the first to know all about the shows and tickets!

Iron Maiden has over 40 years of experience in the music industry and has performed over 2500 live shows! You can only expect the best at their concerts because of their immense experience in entertaining the crowd. In fact, fans are never satisfied at the end of their concerts because they always want more! Their shows see an arena jam-packed with fans cheering, roaring, singing, and dancing to their tunes!

Their concerts last for approximately 2 hours with a strong setlist powered by old hits and new tracks every time! This year's tour will see the band playing their latest track influenced by modern music and the band trying something new!

Iron Maiden VIP Tickets

Imagine listening to all-time rock hits of Iron Maiden while sitting in front row seats and sipping a few drinks! If you want that, then getting Iron Maiden VIP tickets should be your aim. These tickets are limited in stock, so you need to be quick to score one. Diehard fans opt for VIP packages because they wish to enjoy the concert in luxury. Such a package may come with premium seats, a meet and greet ticket, free merchandise, a chance to click photographs, and a backstage pass also! The VIP pass also gives you access to the free parking spot at the venue!

Cheap Iron Maiden Tickets

Iron Maiden concert tickets can be heavy on your pockets, given how famous the band is. The ticket prices fluctuate and depend on several factors. Going to their official website and check out out a few offers and discounts is also a good idea. Another way is to buy tickets on the day of the show at the venue!

