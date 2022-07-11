It’s more than a place to work at Regency Retirement Resorts — it’s a home!

Do you love working with people? Are you a kind, empathetic person who can relate to others? Do you want a rewarding job that allows you to truly make a difference within a community?

At Regency Retirement Resorts, you’re not just part of the team, you become part of the family. If you’re the type of person who wants to make a difference in the lives of seniors, this might be the perfect fit for you.

Resort living with homey feel

Regency Retirement Resorts takes pride in providing a healthy, happy and enjoyable lifestyle for their residents. Regency Resorts has seven top-tier retirement locations throughout the Okanagan, renowned for the first-class service that they provide to retirees.

Each resort combines beautiful living environments with extensive lifestyle amenities and caring, personal service, offering seniors enriched and enjoyable retirement living. Residents have access to unique common areas and partake in many activities all in a beautiful, resort-like setting—and you can be a part of it all!

Like any residence, it’s the people within it who make a building a home, which starts with the amazing staff at Regency. Regency Retirement Resorts offer flexible hours with concierge shifts to suit early birds and night owls alike. Dining room shifts work well with school schedules, and kitchen staff finish earlier than in other restaurant environments, giving you more family time or homework time in the evenings.

Personal connections that make a difference

It’s more than just food service or greeting one-time guests at the door. As a Regency Retirement Resorts employee, you’ll get to know the individual residents — everyone likes to take the time to catch up just like any home, which creates a workplace unlike any other.

Staff and residents alike make community connections, benefiting from long-term relationships unique in the food-and-personal service industry.

More than a job

Current job openings at Regency Retirement Resorts throughout the Okanagan include concierges, housekeepers, food-service providers and cooks. Each location has unique events and daily schedules — find out what works for you.

If you have an empathetic ear, a love of personal connection and if you’re looking for more than a run-of-the mill job, contact Regency Retirement Resorts to apply. Find them on Facebook here.

