Meet 3 of the dedicated volunteers bringing the performing arts to Vernon!

No less so at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC), where the impact volunteers have is enormous: bringing hundreds of events and productions to the community every year.

“Their contribution is unbelievable,” says VDPAC Volunteer Coordinator, Wendy York. “They do everything from greeting to working behind the bar or in the balcony, decorating, organizing student events, selling merchandise for artists and so much more.

“What they do is so important, and they do so much to make everything work, that I can hardly put into words just how invaluable they are!”

VDPAC showed just how vital their efforts are at last summer’s volunteer appreciation party, where individuals were recognized for volunteer-hour milestones.

Betty Dobson was given the “Golden Volunteer” award, for the most volunteer hours in the 2021/2022 season.

Betty Dobson received her “Golden Volunteer” award for volunteering the most hours in the 2021/2022 season, with 144 hours. Betty began volunteering at VDPAC in 2018, and has accumulated over 400 hours in that time. She is an extremely valued volunteer that always has a big smile and a kind word for everyone.

“I love the position; I find it a lot of fun,” she says. “I love seeing all the people coming to see the shows and really enjoy that I get to see the shows too. I also feel very appreciated by the Performing Arts staff – very nice to feel valued!”

Darlene Shmidt was awarded a commemorative clock for her over 1000 volunteer hours at VCPAC.

Darlene Schmidt started at VDPAC in 2013, accumulating over 1200 hours since then, and was awarded a commemorative clock for her efforts. Wendy says that Darlene is a kind, soft spoken lady with a huge heart.

“I really enjoy volunteering at the Performing arts Centre, as I obviously have the time. It’s fun, it motivates me, and most important I get to work with a lot of wonderful people,” Darlene says.

Gerry Humphrey was awarded a special trophy for his over 5000 volunteer hours.

Gerry Humphrey’s first volunteer shift was in 2001, and this year he was awarded a special trophy for accumulating over 5000 hours — a little bit late, since he actually earned the achievement before the pandemic. Gerry is a kind-hearted man with a mischievous grin, Wendy says, and they were happy to acknowledge his contribution to the theatre.

“It seems like I’ve volunteered somewhere for as long as I can remember,” says Gerry. “My parents were long time volunteers with non profit organizations in Vernon, so I guess it’s in my DNA to want to contribute in some small way to the community. I’ve taken on several roles in volunteering over the years, but one of the most challenging and rewarding has been with the VDPAC. After about 20 years, I’ve met friends and colleagues I’ll be connected to for years to come. Not only have I enjoyed many concerts, programs, and entertainment, but I learned about interacting with people of all backgrounds.

“I hold in high regard all the staff and volunteers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I hope that I’ve met with their approval, so I can continue to serve them and my fellow Vernonites as they enjoy events at VDPAC!”

