Simplify and save: Making minimalism work for you

Like many of us spending more time at home lately, you may be considering the benefits of minimalism – streamlining your space to create a more inviting, usable home.

But can those same principles save you money, too?

Definitely!

When we’re talking about minimalism as an approach to a sustainable, budget-free lifestyle, it’s all about looking for ways to live with less and spend less:

  • Simplifying your financial life
  • Getting rid of things you don’t need (and the clutter that comes with it)
  • Focusing on experiences and purchases that are truly important instead of things that become clutter
  • Decreasing day-to-day financial stress
  • Improving your mood and boosting your overall happiness

For many who practice minimalism, the most important benefit is freedom – living without feeling trapped by consumerism, debt, financial obligations, worry or guilt. And because the practice is goes hand-in-hand with sustainability, you’re also conserving the world’s resources – another thing you can feel good about.

1. Get rid of the things you don’t need, love or use, and look for duplicates. Have a virtual garage sale to eliminate the superfluous items, and put the money into your savings.

2. Embrace your new streamlined space and stop to think carefully next time you’re considering a purchase. Do you need it? Does it have value to you? With this approach you’ll stop wasting money on things you really don’t need.

3. Minimize your finances. Spending aside, how can you take your new approach into your financial plan? Consider reducing the number of credit cards you have, for example, retaining the one with the lowest rates and/or best rewards.

4. Minimize your lifestyle. With your new outlook, does a smaller home make sense? Can you sell one vehicle and walk or cycle more – with the added benefit of incorporating your workout into your commute? maybe look for sustainable options using a clothesline rather than a drier for your laundry. Each of these smaller steps can add up to some significant savings.

When minimalism isn’t enough

You’ve streamlined, minimized and decluttered, but this month’s bills still came in a little higher than expected.

“Sometimes, despite our best efforts, unplanned for expenses come up that our savings can’t cover. When that happens, a quick, easy payday loan can get you back on the road to financial sustainability,” says Sundeep Thind. “MyCanadaPayday.com is Canada’s licensed payday loan specialist – all you have to do is fill out our simple, secure online application, and our team of specialists will have you back on track in no time.”

Learn more about My Canada Payday, a Canadian-owned and operated direct lender, at 604-630-4783 or email getpaid@mycanadapayday.com.

