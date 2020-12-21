This month, eating breakfast is an act of kindness

The Breakfast Club of Canada provides healthy breakfasts to children across Canada. This year, when you grab a healthy breakfast at a participating restaurant, the BC Dairy Association will make a donation to the Breakfast Club of Canada! (Photo: Benedicte Brocard)

It’s never been so easy — or delicious — to do some good.

This holiday season if you treat yourself, you can pay it forward to help BC’s restaurant owners and kids cross the finish line on this challenging year.

How? Like most of life’s successes, it starts with a good breakfast.

BC’s dairy farmers are partnering with restaurants across the province for the Wake Up to the Best campaign in support of Breakfast Club of Canada. All you have to do is take-out or dine-in at a participating restaurant, and BC Dairy will take care of the rest.

“Supporting the most vulnerable members of our local communities with healthy, nutritious food is a cause that BC’s dairy farmers are extremely passionate about,” says Jeremy Dunn, General Manager of BC Dairy Association. “It’s something that farmers value every year, but in 2020 we recognize it’s more important than ever.”

Support local kids and local restaurants

Just find a participating restaurant by visiting breakfastclubcanada.org/wakeup, order one of the featured breakfast items for dine-in or take-out, and BC Dairy will donate a meal to Breakfast Club of Canada on your behalf.

You’ll be helping provide healthy breakfasts to children across Canada by supporting Breakfast Club of Canada. You’ll also be supporting local restaurants through the extended hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, by bringing in extra business. And you’ll be helping yourself, fuelling your body with a delicious breakfast — complete with nutritious dairy products from BC farmers.

“Cora has been involved with Breakfast Club for years now — the Club’s mission is so similar to ours: have passion towards serving meals to the community and do your best at it!” says Lucie Normandin, Corporate Vice-President of Cora.

BC’s dairy farmers hope to raise $50,000 for Breakfast Club through the Wake Up to the Best campaign, and the success depends on you. Order one of the feature breakfast items at a participating restaurant, or donate directly at breakfastclubcanada.org/wakeup.

“When surveyed, almost one in seven Canadians indicated that their household experienced food insecurity in the last 30 days, so this support for our programs coming directly from dairy farmers is particularly meaningful right now,” says Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager of Breakfast Club of Canada.

In Vernon, Wake Up to the Best by visiting Cora at 5601 Anderson Way and ordering one of these featured breakfast items: Paul Wants It All, Peggy’s Poached, Western Cheddar Crêpomelette, and Lattés, or check out one of the other dining options in the Lower Mainland listed at breakfastclubcanada.org/wakeup. Find breakfast ideas and other recipes on the BC Dairy Facebook page.

