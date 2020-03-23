Royal LePage Real Estate agent Cari Rochford donates a portion of her home sales to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, which supports the Archway Society in Vernon. She donated $1,400 in 2019! Visit carirochford.com to find out more.

This real estate agent gives shelter to more than just homebuyers

A portion of every home sale goes to Vernon’s Archway Society

As a real estate agent with Royal LePage Downtown Realty, Cari Rochford helps people in Vernon and the surrounding areas find homes that feel safe and comfortable. For many that means buying a house or condominium, but for some members of our community that means taking shelter from domestic violence. Cari helps with both.

“I’m fortunate enough to donate a portion of every transaction, on behalf of my clients, to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. This fabulous charity benefits women’s shelters across Canada. They keep local donations in local communities, so my donations in Vernon go to the Archway Society,” Cari says.

The Archway Society for Domestic Peace (formerly Vernon Women’s Transition Society) offers a wide range of supports for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including:

  • safe shelter
  • counselling
  • child and youth advocacy
  • outreach services
  • collaborative community projects

Paying it forward

“I didn’t have a relationship with the Archway Society before becoming a Real Estate agent, but I was so impressed with the opportunity through the Shelter Foundation to take my good fortune and pay it forward,” Cari says. “I loved the idea that they give 100 per cent of the money to local charities.”

Royal LePage is the only Canadian real estate company with its own charitable foundation, and because Royal LePage covers administration costs all donations can stay in the community.

Cari grew up in Vernon and has spent most of her adult life living and serving the community. After over two decades as a nurse she started a small business assisting seniors transition during downsizing. Adding real estate services to that work was a natural progression that has allowed her to help more than just seniors.

“I love working with first-time homebuyers too! There’s a lot to learn the first time you buy a house, and it’s nice to be able to help.”

Since 2016 Cari has been able to donate $3,250 to the Archway Society from her home sales, and she hopes to host events with her colleagues in the future to make an even bigger impact. Every May the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation hosts a National Garage Sale where members of the community can donate gently used items to their local Royal LePage office. Uncertainty around large gatherings may prevent Downtown Realty from hosting an event this spring, but it will go ahead in the future.

The Trek for Shelter, where Royal LePage agents fundraise before undertaking a gruelling trek, is also on Cari’s to-do list. The 2019 trek across the Sahara Desert raised over a million dollars for the Shelter Foundation, and considering she has already climbed to Machu Picchu, Everest Base Camp and Mount Kilimanjaro, the Trek for Shelter seems like a perfect fit.

“I’m really blessed with all the great opportunities to get involved and help my community,” she says. “I want to say a big thank you to all my clients for helping make these donations possible.”

To learn more about how the Shelter Foundation helps in Vernon, call Cari Rochford at 250-545-5371, email carirochford@royallepage.ca, or visit carirochford.com

Charity and Donations

