Vernon welcomes the return of the Okanagan Military Tattoo July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place.

THIS tattoo won’t hurt a bit!

Okanagan Military Tattoo brings spectacle of music, marching and multicultural dancing to Vernon

Pipes, drums, pomp and circumstance are coming to an arena near you!

Vernon welcomes the return of the summer favourite Okanagan Military Tattoo, Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place.

“Historically, the tattoo was a way for the civilian population to view the precision drills and all the pomp and circumstance of the military,” explains Derek Hall.

Why ‘tattoo?’

“When the British Army was fighting in Belgium 300 years ago, soldiers were called in from the pubs each night for curfew, or ‘Doe den tap toe,’ Dutch for ‘Turn off the tap.’ The expression evolved to tap-too and then tattoo: an exhilarating showcase of military bands, choirs and skills as well as the sounds and dances of today’s finest performers from around the world.”

Pipes, pomp & precision:

The inaugural 2014 Okanagan Military Tattoo – A Celebration of Traditions was the brainchild of a few valley pipers, and in 2018, excitement is building as the spectacle for all ages grows bigger and better than ever!

The musical extravaganza brings together more than 500 pipers, drummers, musicians, military bands, marching troops, multicultural dancers and singers of all ages in one non-stop, action-packed, choreographed two-hour event.

In addition to the massed pipe bands, this year’s highlights include the 133rd U.S. Army National Guard band from Washington State – yes, they even have a Dixieland component! – and the Salvation Army Band from Vancouver, always a favourite

Cadets from Camp Vernon underscore the Okanagan’s longstanding military history, as the event also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. Several military vehicles, both state-of-the-art and historical, are expected on-site for audiences to check out before and after the show.

“Canada has a pretty inspiring tradition and history, and it’s important to understand where we’ve been, but it’s also an entertaining evening,” Hall says. “The pipes and drums are very rousing, but we want to make sure there’s something for everyone.”

Get your tickets today!

With the event coming close to selling out every year, Hall recommends people pick up their tickets early. “It’s reserved seating, so to get the seats you want, get your tickets early.”

Tickets begin at $37, or $32 for seniors, students and veterans, or $100 for a family of four, and are available online or in person from the Ticket Seller Box Office.

 

