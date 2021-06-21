Too hot to handle: keep your cool in Kelowna this summer

As summer rolls around, thoughts turn to enjoying the sunshine, being outdoors with friends and family, enjoying a barbecue and saying goodbye to that spring chill.

Most of us aren’t yet thinking about our air conditioning, and especially not our furnace as the weather warms up, but Vern Milani of Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning points out that there’s no better time to make sure everything is in tip-top shape and running efficiently.

Don’t wait until it’s too late!

When you need it most, you want to make sure that your air conditioner or furnace is there to keep you and yours cool and collected … or warm and toasty. Just like regular maintenance keeps your car ready when you need it, the heating and cooling systems in your home need regular upkeep to keep them running their best.

Efficiency = Savings

Regular upkeep of your home’s heating and cooling systems means that your existing unit will continue to run at its most efficient level, saving you money on your monthly bills. Alternatively, if your old unit is nearing the end of its days, Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning can install a new even-more-efficient unit that will pay for itself in as little as three years, says Vern. New units are quieter too.

There are even units that can heat and cool. A ductless mini split system keeps you warm or cool without the need of a central ventilation system. Maintenance is important however, because these units, like all air conditioners, produce moisture and can mold if left unmaintained.

There are excellent B.C. Government rebates available as well as BC Hydro rebates and Fortis BC rebates for natural gas appliances. Affordable financing options are available too.

Environment: Keep it green

The environment is a hot-button topic, and for good reason. Every little bit helps towards decreasing a carbon footprint. Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers a full range of carbon-friendly energy products. Eco-friendly heating systems are the wave of the future. These highly efficient, quieter units will help keep the earth green and help you keep some green in your pocket too.

Perfectly performing plumbing, healthy home

Just like your heating and cooling systems, properly functioning plumbing is easy to take for granted! plumbing requires care, maintenance, and occasionally, repair. The plumbing system in your home helps to maintain a healthy and clean environment both inside and out. Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers a full range of plumbing services from emergency repair to installation of everything from faucets to sump pumps.

Hit the showers

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers a full range of hot-water heating systems from on demand, which provides endless hot water for your home, to gas or electric hot water tanks to suit every need, big or small. If your old system is needing a little T.L.C., help is on the way! Whatever your home requires, the friendly, knowledgeable folks at Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning can help you out.

Questions? Give us a call at: 250-800-0000 or check out our website here.

Home & GardenHome Improvement